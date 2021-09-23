Peter Cirulis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,833.08.

Shares of MRE opened at C$11.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$961.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.98 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

MRE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

