Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 365,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,434. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.