Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 22,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

