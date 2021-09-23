Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,422,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $362,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.97. 472,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159,139. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.16.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

