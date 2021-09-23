Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,075 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The India Fund worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 121.8% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The India Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The India Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,091. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

