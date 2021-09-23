Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes $9.71 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,959. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

