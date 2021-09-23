PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.35

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $2.78. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 43,520 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

In other PetVivo news, CFO Robert J. Folkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

