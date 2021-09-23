Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 49.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 30,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 551,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,892,168. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

