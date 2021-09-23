PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 98,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PCG opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.