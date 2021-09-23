Phantasma Energy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,813.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $7,813.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00071144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00114075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00166762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,987.81 or 1.00049153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.70 or 0.07084302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.20 or 0.00789699 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,954,673 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.