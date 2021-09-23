Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $588,790.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,121.83 or 0.99946516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00090373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00058262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002290 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

