Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.45. 4,028,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,302. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

