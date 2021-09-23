Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

