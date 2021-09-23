PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of PHXHF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHXHF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

