Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PODD opened at $288.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.03 and its 200-day moving average is $276.00. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $213.51 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

