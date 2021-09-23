Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 296.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

