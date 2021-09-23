Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

BIOTU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

