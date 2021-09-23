Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.07% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRX. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000.

FSRX stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

