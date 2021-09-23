Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of PLL opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.56 million, a P/E ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

