Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTOCU. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,756,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $11,904,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $11,630,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,928,000.

Shares of PTOCU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

