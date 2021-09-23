Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,939 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.