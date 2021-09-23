Piper Sandler Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $12.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLDP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

