PIXEL (PXL) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $241.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.74 or 0.01224109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.56 or 0.00532177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00325186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003066 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000810 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.