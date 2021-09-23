Pizza Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $1.11 million and $183,071.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

