Playcent Price Tops $0.0998 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $27,042.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00128543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

