PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $823,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.