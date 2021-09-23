Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Critical Review

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yext and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 4.44 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -15.59 Playtika $2.37 billion 4.52 $92.10 million $0.24 109.08

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.04% -40.48% -15.02% Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yext and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40 Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

Yext presently has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.45, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Yext.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playtika beats Yext on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

