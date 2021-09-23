PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,974 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

