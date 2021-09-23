PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 199 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

