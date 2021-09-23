PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.