PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 808 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion and a PE ratio of 127.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

