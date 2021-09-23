Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $330,004.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00127959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

