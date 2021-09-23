Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $26,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pool by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,898,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pool by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,196,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $456.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $304.43 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

