Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,053. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

