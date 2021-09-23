Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

