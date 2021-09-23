Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. Poshmark has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $316,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,342,184.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

