PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $1,779.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,832.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.39 or 0.07022518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00365168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.84 or 0.01233126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00114382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.99 or 0.00541992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.00554557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.54 or 0.00326857 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,758,731 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

