PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PPL worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after buying an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

