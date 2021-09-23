Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,591 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $28,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

TDY stock opened at $427.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

