Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Franklin Electric worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

