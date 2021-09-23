Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.14 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of AGCO worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after buying an additional 147,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after buying an additional 172,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

