Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of ONE Gas worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $64.54 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

