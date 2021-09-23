Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 57,532 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN opened at $272.44 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $288.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average is $249.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total transaction of $2,891,590.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,238,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,209 shares of company stock worth $66,890,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.