Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

