Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 264,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $663,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,840.29. 29,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,788.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,407.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

