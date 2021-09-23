Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 34 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $46.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,426.77. The company had a trading volume of 135,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,425.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,348.06.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
