Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 34 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $46.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,426.77. The company had a trading volume of 135,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,425.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,348.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

