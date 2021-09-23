Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 2.3% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.41. 304,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

