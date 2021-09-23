Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Knowles worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,090. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

