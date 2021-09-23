Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 362 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,022,672. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $261.22 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

