Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,044,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. 486,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,484. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

